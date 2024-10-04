Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells $44,000.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Axon Enterprise Stock Performance
Shares of AXON opened at $415.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.36, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.04. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.01 and a 12-month high of $415.11.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.