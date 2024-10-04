Insider Buying: BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) VP Acquires $13,500.00 in Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) VP Travis Lauer purchased 750 shares of BKV stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $213,498. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BKV Price Performance

Shares of BKV stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. BKV Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

