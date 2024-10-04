Insider Buying: BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) CFO Purchases $297,000.00 in Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) CFO John T. Jimenez purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BKV Stock Performance
Shares of BKV stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. BKV Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $18.88.
About BKV
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BKV
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.