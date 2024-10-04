Insider Buying: BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) CFO Purchases $297,000.00 in Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) CFO John T. Jimenez purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BKV Stock Performance

Shares of BKV stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. BKV Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

