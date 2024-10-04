Insider Buying: 3i Group (LON:III) Insider Buys £133.84 in Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai acquired 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,346 ($44.76) per share, for a total transaction of £133.84 ($179.03).
Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, Jasi Halai bought 5 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,173 ($42.44) per share, for a total transaction of £158.65 ($212.21).
3i Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 3,240 ($43.34) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,145.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,987.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of £31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 816.12, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
