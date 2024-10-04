Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.00.
Inotiv Price Performance
NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inotiv
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.