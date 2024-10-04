Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.86.

HUM stock opened at $241.72 on Wednesday. Humana has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after purchasing an additional 321,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

