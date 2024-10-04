Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $43.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HGV opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.