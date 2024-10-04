Head to Head Analysis: Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Southern First Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heartland BancCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%. Heartland BancCorp has a consensus price target of $122.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.83%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 6.67% 4.41% 0.34% Heartland BancCorp 17.89% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $87.85 million 3.10 $13.43 million $1.64 20.36 Heartland BancCorp $104.83 million 2.70 $19.52 million $9.94 14.14

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Heartland BancCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Heartland BancCorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services. In addition, the company offers online banking, treasury management, credit and debit card, and mobile wallet services. Further, it provides education planning, insurance, wealth management, and retirement planning services. Heartland BancCorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

