HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nyxoah currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Nyxoah Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $225.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.00% and a negative net margin of 908.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter worth $1,292,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

