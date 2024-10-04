Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
EFAS stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $15.69.
