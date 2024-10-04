Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

EFAS stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

