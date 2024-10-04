Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

