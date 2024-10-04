GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) PT Raised to $102.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $89.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

