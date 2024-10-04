Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

GANX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of GANX stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $31.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Gain Therapeutics news, Chairman Khalid Islam acquired 50,000 shares of Gain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $422,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

