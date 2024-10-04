Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FRD opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.52.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

In related news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $29,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,251.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Friedman Industries news, Director Joe L. Williams bought 3,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,771.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Max Alan Reichenthal bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,251.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,365 shares of company stock worth $134,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 435,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 61,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

