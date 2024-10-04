Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $46.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,135.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF opened at $39.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $97.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

