Fox Advisors Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Equal Weight

Fox Advisors cut shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.31.

NYSE:APTV opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 36.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after buying an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 25.2% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 55,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $8,337,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $3,345,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

