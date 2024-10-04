Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Forrester Research Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 million, a P/E ratio of 529.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 111.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.