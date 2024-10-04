Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $203.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.64.

FI stock opened at $183.36 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $183.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,200,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

