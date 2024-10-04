First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.