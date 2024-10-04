Fidelma Russo Sells 55,908 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,117,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.8 %

HPE opened at $20.34 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after buying an additional 517,734 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 475,397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after buying an additional 196,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

