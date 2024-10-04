Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 7,300 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $380,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,384 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $420,961.84.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $392,083.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $416,246.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $408,070.00.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

