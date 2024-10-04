Evercore ISI Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $54.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Ovintiv Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE OVV opened at $42.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. Ovintiv has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.62.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.