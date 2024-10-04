Evercore ISI Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $47.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

FITB stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 137,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

