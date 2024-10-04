Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $210.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 6,680 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $219,170.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 611,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,071,812.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

