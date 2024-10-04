Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Up 8.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Establishment Labs traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.99. Approximately 249,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 372,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESTA

Insider Transactions at Establishment Labs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $163,990.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 220.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.