Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $375.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.95.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $293.50 on Wednesday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

