Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Engie Trading Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Engie has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.
Engie Company Profile
