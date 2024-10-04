Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Engie Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Engie has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

