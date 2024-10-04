Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.25.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 95.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 684.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 150,948 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Vault by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Vault by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.22.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

