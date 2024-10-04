Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total transaction of $269,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,440,488.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 13th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total transaction of $1,408,720.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $283,410.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after buying an additional 486,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after buying an additional 435,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $108,434,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.06.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

