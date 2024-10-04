Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS ELMTY opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20. Elementis has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $8.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

