DZ Bank Downgrades International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) to Hold

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.35.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $222.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $224.15. The stock has a market cap of $204.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.