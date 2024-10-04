Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of DIN opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 56.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 78.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 225.0% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 173.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 89,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

