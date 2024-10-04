DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
