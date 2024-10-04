David M. Guernsey Sells 2,708 Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) Director David M. Guernsey sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $11,942.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $277,635.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

