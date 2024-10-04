CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $42.00 at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CSX stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

