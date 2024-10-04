CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPSH opened at $1.42 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $20.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

