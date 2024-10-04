Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.61.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE CAG opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

