Comparing Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) and Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay and Nature's Miracle are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lindsay and Nature’s Miracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindsay 11.75% 14.41% 8.96% Nature’s Miracle N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lindsay and Nature’s Miracle”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindsay $619.21 million 2.14 $72.38 million $6.59 18.49 Nature’s Miracle $9.63 million 0.35 -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lindsay has higher revenue and earnings than Nature’s Miracle.

89.9% of Lindsay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Nature’s Miracle shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lindsay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Nature’s Miracle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lindsay has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Miracle has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lindsay and Nature’s Miracle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindsay 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nature’s Miracle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lindsay presently has a consensus price target of $138.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Lindsay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lindsay is more favorable than Nature’s Miracle.

Summary

Lindsay beats Nature’s Miracle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindsay



Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems. It also offers repair and replacement parts for its irrigation systems and controls, and diameter steel tubing; global positioning system positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, irrigation scheduling, and smartphone applications; and industrial Internet of Things technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment for applications under the Elecsys brand. The Infrastructure segment provides Road Zipper System comprised of T-shaped concrete and steel barriers, barrier transfer machine, and variable length barriers which are used for highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and repairs to tunnels and bridges. Additionally, it offers redirective and non-redirective crash cushions to enhance highway safety at locations such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards; specialty barriers; preformed tape and road safety accessory products, as well as rail products, such as signals and lights, structures, foundations, junction boxes, and signs. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Nature’s Miracle



Nature's Miracle Holding Inc., an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products. It also designs, builds, and operates various indoor growing settings, including greenhouse and indoor-growing spaces. Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. is based in Upland, California.

