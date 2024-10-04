Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Receives $12.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

CCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.90 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCU

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of CCU opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $561.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Free Report

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.