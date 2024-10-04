Clive Ian Kahn Acquires 25,000 Shares of Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Stock

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) insider Clive Ian Kahn acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,207 ($29.52) per share, with a total value of £551,750 ($738,028.36).

Clive Ian Kahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Clive Ian Kahn bought 25,000 shares of Alpha Group International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,117 ($28.32) per share, for a total transaction of £529,250 ($707,932.05).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Clive Ian Kahn purchased 50,000 shares of Alpha Group International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,077 ($27.78) per share, with a total value of £1,038,500 ($1,389,111.82).

Alpha Group International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON ALPH opened at GBX 2,140 ($28.62) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,387.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,264.99. Alpha Group International plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,460 ($19.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,630 ($35.18). The stock has a market cap of £904.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Alpha Group International Cuts Dividend

About Alpha Group International

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 4.20 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 787.04%.

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

