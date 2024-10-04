ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $41.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.05.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 66.91% and a negative net margin of 210.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

