Citigroup Trims Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Target Price to $104.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.14.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $108.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $123.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

