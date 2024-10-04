Citigroup Lowers CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $245.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $250.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.00.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $218.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.61 and its 200 day moving average is $228.62. CDW has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,410,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,168,000 after buying an additional 51,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CDW by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,357,000 after buying an additional 128,263 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

