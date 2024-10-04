Chris Birch Sells 11,804 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Chris Birch sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £22,545.64 ($30,157.36).

Harworth Group Stock Performance

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.51) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The firm has a market cap of £608.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,253.33 and a beta of 0.74. Harworth Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.61).

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 0.49 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

