Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $29.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. Chewy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,888,627 shares of company stock valued at $790,397,620 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

