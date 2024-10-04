Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.75.

CS opened at C$10.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.45. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of C$7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.8813421 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$2,828,181.84. In related news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$554,880.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. Insiders have sold 474,079 shares of company stock worth $4,766,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

