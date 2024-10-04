Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $94.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

