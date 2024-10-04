Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Cadence Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.88.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CADE

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CADE stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $34.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,867,000 after purchasing an additional 940,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,825,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,874,000 after buying an additional 593,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,402,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,633,000 after buying an additional 574,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,791,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,667,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.