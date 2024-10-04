Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $30.50.
About Bureau Veritas
