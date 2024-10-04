Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 26th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RA stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard purchased 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $100,003.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $100,003.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

